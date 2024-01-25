Kenya was almost auctioned, UHURU enjoyed reggae and forgot to repay the country’s debts – RUTO mocks the former president





Thursday, January 25, 2024 - President William Ruto has once again censured retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s love for reggae music.

Speaking during the official opening of Ngusishi Potato Cold Storage Facility, in Buuri, Meru County, Ruto once again reiterated that he inherited a debt-ridden country thanks to Uhuru.

The president linked Uhuru’s love for reggae music to the failures of the Jubilee administration.

“When I got into office, I found debt stretching to New York. The previous regime enjoyed reggae till they forgot about repaying debts,” Ruto said.

However, Ruto said he has settled all the debts left by Uhuru, saying that failure to do so would have put the country on auction.

“I have now completed that task. If I wouldn’t have done that Kenya would have been put on auction,” the president said.

Since the Kenya Kwanza regime took over power, the cost of living has gone up beyond reach for the majority of Kenyans, a move that is linked to high taxation.

However, Ruto’s allies have on several occasions defended Ruto’s policies, including high taxation, saying the high taxation was due to the ballooning public debt left by the Jubilee administration.

“The big conversation in the country is that the taxes have hit the roof.

"The truth of the matter is that we are taxing Kenyans so that we pay debts,” said Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot.

Adding “The CBK publishes monthly how much was spent, if you look at August, out of KSh 160 billion that was collected, KSh 120 billion went to paying debts. We are a debt-ridden country.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.