Kenya was almost auctioned, UHURU enjoyed reggae and forgot to repay the country’s debts – RUTO mocks the former president

Speaking during the official
opening of Ngusishi Potato Cold Storage Facility, in Buuri, Meru County, Ruto
once again reiterated that he inherited a debt-ridden country thanks to Uhuru.
The president linked Uhuru’s
love for reggae music to the failures of the Jubilee administration.
“When I got into office, I found
debt stretching to New York. The previous regime enjoyed reggae till they
forgot about repaying debts,” Ruto said.
However, Ruto said he has settled
all the debts left by Uhuru, saying that failure to do so would have put the
country on auction.
“I have now completed that task.
If I wouldn’t have done that Kenya would have been put on auction,” the
president said.
Since the Kenya Kwanza regime
took over power, the cost of living has gone up beyond reach for the majority
of Kenyans, a move that is linked to high taxation.
However, Ruto’s allies have on
several occasions defended Ruto’s policies, including high taxation, saying the
high taxation was due to the ballooning public debt left by the Jubilee
administration.
“The big conversation in the country is that the taxes have hit the roof.
"The truth of the matter is that we
are taxing Kenyans so that we pay debts,” said Senate Majority Leader Aaron
Cheruiyot.
Adding “The CBK publishes
monthly how much was spent, if you look at August, out of KSh 160 billion that
was collected, KSh 120 billion went to paying debts. We are a debt-ridden
country.”
