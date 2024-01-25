RUTO in tears as Kimilili MP DIDMUS BARASA also dumps him ahead of 2027 election after listening to the ground – Look!



Thursday, January 25, 2024 – President William Ruto has suffered yet another career-threatening blow after Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa announced his intention to dump him and his UDA party for Speaker Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Barasa, who has announced that he will run for the Bungoma gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Election, said it will be an uphill task for him to win the seat if he vies on the ruling UDA ticket.

The youthful legislator said he has analyzed the Bungoma political landscape and has realized how well-prepared Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetang’ula is to have the majority of the MCAs elected on his party.

As such, Barasa said that the Ford Kenya party has many members and that it will be difficult for him to lead the county without a majority of the Members of the County Assembly (MCAs).

“Vile nimakaa chini na nikapima, wawakilishi wadi wengi katika bunge la kaunti ya Bungoma ni wa chama ya Ford Kenya… Na vile papa wa Roma amejipanga 2027, pia wajumbe wa Ford Kenya watakuwa wengi zaidi.”

“Na sasa nimeamua ikiwa nitakuwa gavana wa Bungoma, siwezi nikawa kwa chama kingine isipokuwa Ford Kenya,” he said.

Bungoma has over the years been perceived to be Ford Kenya’s stronghold.

The Kenyan DAILY POST