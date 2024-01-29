KANYE WEST allegedly bans wife, BIANCA CENSORI, from using social media for her own ‘protection'



Monday, January 29, 2024 – Kanye West has banned his wife Bianca Censori from using social media to protect her from negative comments, according to insiders.

This comes after it was previously reported her friends' ongoing fears that the rapper, 46, is manipulating his so-called 'wife' and many believe his latest actions continue to highlight a pattern of 'controlling' behavior.

Insiders claimed the rapper has now banned his wife Bianca from using social media to protect her amid negative comments from trolls over bizarre dressings since she linked up with Kanye.

'Bianca has always had social media and she was active on it – until she married Kanye,' an insider exclusively told DailyMail.com.

'He doesn’t want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say.

'He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery and it is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control.'

However, friends have taken issue with the fact the rapper, who goes by the name Ye, is posting racy images of his wife on his own Instagram account despite allegedly claiming she needs protection.

The insider added: 'He is pushing her nakedness all over his own [account] so that he can control her narrative. It is disturbing, and by shutting her off from the world he is causing her to become more and more isolated.'

Friends are said to be angry to see Bianca agreeing to Kanye's demands as the source stressed: 'This strong Bianca that was not going to deal with his s*** anymore has seemingly vanished once again.

'She is wearing what he wants, going where he wants and doing what he wants because she really has no other choice. She went from being his designer to his wife, which is unfortunately, not a paid position. She’s trapped.'

Back in October, DailyMail.com revealed that the Grammy-winning rapper had instructed his wife to 'never speak' – and issued her a set of rules to live by, including specific foods she can eat and what she can wear.

Insiders claimed the designer has 'no mind of her own anymore' and instead simply 'obeys' the controversial rapper, because he has convinced her they have 'royal' status.

'Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear,' the source explained. 'She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out.'