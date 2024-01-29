Actor JAMIE DORNAN says he went into hiding after bad reviews for 'Fifty Shades of Grey'



Monday, January 29, 2024 – Actor Jamie Dornan has revealed that he went into hiding after bad reviews for "Fifty Shades of Gray".

Dornan who played Christian Gray in the film adaption of the erotic novel, said he and his wife shut themselves off from the world when movie critics didn't like the flick.

He told BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs he ended up hiding out at 'Fifty Shades' director Sam Taylor-Johnson's home way out in the boonies.

The actor added that he felt the bad reviews as it came on the heels of earning "career-altering" award nominations for his work in BBC's “The Fall”. That meant he went from high praise to ridicule.

Despite hate from film critics, 'Fifty Shades' was a huge hit at the box office. Jamie said the 2nd and 3rd movies were greenlit overnight, adding “It's a strange thing because there's a bit of ridicule here and I'm now contracted to do two more, knowing that there will be much more damnation to come.”

While he's been featured in other movies and TV shows since ‘Fifty Shades’, Jamie said he can't escape his past. Even when he gets good reviews now, he says critics still reference his infamous role.