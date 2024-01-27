RUTO’s Affordable Housing programme is the biggest scam in Kenyan history – Outspoken UDA MP now confesses

Saturday, January 27, 2024 – Outspoken Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has termed President William Ruto's flagship project on affordable housing as the "biggest scam in Kenyan history".

“This issue will be the biggest scam in the history of this country,’’ Wamuchomba stated.

She went on to explain that the motive behind the program is to collect revenue through the housing levy.

“The reason why I have been criticizing this housing levy is because somebody is using the name housing levy to collect tax but the said tax is not going to the housing programme,” Wamuchomba stated during an interview.

She further slammed the affordable housing project, affirming that it is punitive and that there are other alternative ways to solve the housing crisis in the country.

The Githunguri MP went on to allege that the government is using the housing levy as a cover-up to pay the national debt.

“The thinking behind the housing levy is a means of collection of money that we desperately need to pay loans.”

“Someone wittingly crafted it as a housing program so that people can accept it because lack of decent housing is one of the country’s pressing needs,” the Githunguri MP mentioned.

The legislator pointed out that most of the houses being launched by Ruto were initiated by the former regime.

She called out the current government for imposing the controversial housing levy tax yet former President Uhuru Kenyatta did not take that route.

“Right now the houses Ruto is launching were started by the previous regime. The houses in Ruiru were started by Uhuru Kenyatta... It is a private partnership thing that was started earlier on,” asserted the MP.

Wamuchomba further questioned whether the houses launched by the former President were financed by the housing levy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST