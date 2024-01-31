IMRAN KHAN and his wife are sentenced to 14 years in prison for selling state gifts a day after the ex-Pakistan PM was handed ten-year jail term for 'leaking state secrets'



Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan has been sentenced to 14 years in jail on a graft charge just one day after he was given a 10-year prison term a week before national elections.

The former cricketer and his wife Bushra Bibi were both found guilty of retaining and selling state gifts he received while in office for personal profit.

They were sentenced on Wednesday, January 31, hours after Khan was slapped with a 10-year sentence in a case related to leaking state secrets.

It comes as the country of 240 million goes to the polls next Thursday in a ballot already marred by allegations of rigging, with Khan barred from running and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party subject to a massive crackdown.

'Another sad day in our judicial system history, which is being dismantled,' a party spokesman told media.

The sentencing of Khan has also heralded the return of Nawaz Sharif - head of one of the two dynastic parties that have historically helmed Pakistan - whose own raft of convictions for corruption have been wiped.

It was not immediately clear if Khan's sentences were to run consecutively or concurrently following a trial held inside the jail where he has been detained for much of the time since his arrest in August.

But his lawyer, Salman Safdar, confirmed he had been sentenced alongside his wife, Bushra Bibi, who had been on remand throughout the trial.

Intazar Hussain Panjutha, a member of Khan's legal team, said Bibi had surrendered herself to authorities.

Bibi, a faith healer who met Khan when he approached her for spiritual guidance, rarely appears in public and only wearing a face-covering hijab when she does.

The pair married in 2018, months before Khan was elected prime minister.