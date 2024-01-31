DONALD TRUMP 'says it won't matter if TAYLOR SWIFT endorses JOE BIDEN because he is more popular' than the singer



Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – Former US president, Donald Trump has told aides that it doesn't matter if Taylor Swift endorses Joe Biden because he is 'more popular' than the singer.

The 77-year-old was commenting on reports that the pop megastar was preparing to endorse Biden, with Biden's campaign desperate for her to appear on stage with the president at a rally.

The New York Times reported on Monday that Swift, who endorsed Biden in 2020, is a key name on Biden aides' 'wish lists of potential surrogates.'

Trump also, according to Rolling Stone, said that it was wrong that Swift was named Time magazine's Person of the Year in December 2023, because the accolade should 'obviously' have gone to him.

A poll this month from Redfield & Wilton Strategies showed 18 percent of voters said they're 'more likely' or 'significantly likely' to vote for a candidate endorsed by Swift.

One source close to Trump told Rolling Stone that MAGA insiders were preparing to launch 'holy war' against the 34-year-old.

The prospect of Swift endorsing Biden again has sent conservative commentators into a spin: Chris Cillizza, a political commentator for CNN until 2022, posted a video of Fox News hosts expressing anger and concern at the idea, and wrote: 'They are really scared of Taylor Swift, aren't they?'

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, downplayed the importance of a Swift endorsement.

'Joe Biden might be counting on Taylor Swift to save him, but voters are looking at these sky-high inflation rates and saying, 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,' said Miller.

On Tuesday, Megyn Kelly criticized conservatives for worrying that Swift would influence the 2024 presidential election.

However, recent reports that the Biden campaign has a nod from the singer at the top of their endorsement list for 2024 has led some conservatives to believe she will brainwash Americans into voting Democrat.

'I don't know why people are so afraid of her. She does have power, she does have influence, she's told people to go vote and something like 35,000 of them did. But registering to vote is not the same as actually voting,' she said on The Megyn Kelly Show.