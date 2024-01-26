Here is why UDA senators are yapping after NDINDI NYORO met Kirinyaga Governor ANNE WAIGURU



Friday, January 26, 2023 - A section of senators allied to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is yapping after Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, met Council of Governors chairperson, Anne Waiguru.

“Today, we held a meeting with the Council of Governors, Chairperson Gov Ann Waiguru. Gov Gladys Wanga, Gov Sang, and Gov Kahiga attended,” Nyoro wrote on his social media page on Friday.

“The meeting made gains in unlocking the County Government Additional Allocation Bill,” he added.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale was the first to oppose the meeting arguing that the lawmaker sidelined the Senate.

“Ndindi Nyoro you are leading the National Assembly team, and I am leading the Senate team at this important mediation talks.

"Meeting the governors alone is the best way how NOT to make the mediation talks succeed,” Khalwale warned.

He indicated that the meeting could prolong the impasse.

Kiambu Senator Karungo Thangwa termed the meeting null and void.

“This meeting is deemed null and void. The County Governments Additional Allocation Bill, having been passed by the Senate with amendments, faced rejection of said amendments by the National Assembly,” he explained.

