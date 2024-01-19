Flight from UK to Canary Islands diverts to Portugal due to 'on-board fight involving seven passengers'



Friday, January 19, 2024 – A Ryanair plane heading from the UK to the Canary Islands has been forced to divert to Portugal following an 'on-board fight'.

According to Mail Online, seven passengers were involved in an altercation with one person later arrested by Portuguese police.

The plane left London Luton airport at 8am and was due to reach Lanzarote at 12.15pm local time today.

It was diverted to Faro instead and touched down at the airport in Portugal's Algarve region at around 10.50am local time.

Last month three Ryanair planes from the UK had to divert to Faro for different reasons.

On December 20 a Boeing 737 operated by the budget airline landed at the Algarve airport with 202 people on board after diverting from its original route of London Stansted to Lisbon because of a technical problem.

A 'red code' alert was issued and led to 35 emergency response vehicles and nearly 80 responders including firefighters and civil protection workers being put on standby, although the plane landed safely.