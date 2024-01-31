FIFA’s Ethics Committee set to open investigation on SAMUEL ETO'O match fixing and threat charges

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – Former Barçelona striker and current President of the Cameroonian Football Federation has been accused of match-fixing and paying someone to make threats.

According to a report by The Athletic, Samuel Eto'o is facing serious allegations outlined in a file sent to FIFA's Ethics Committee. The current president of the Cameroonian Football Federation is accused of match-fixing, spreading false information, making threats, inciting violence, and 'abuse of power.'

The file, submitted by former FECAFOOT vice-president Henry Njalla Quan Junior, is also being investigated by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The Federation has already confirmed that an investigation into Eto'o, on grounds of improper conduct is already underway.

Njalla Quan Junior alleged that Eto'o was responsible for rigging a match between his academy and Kumba City FC, which according to him is "the most scandalous in the history of mankind."

Njalla also accused the former Barcelona star of helping the team Victori United, which is linked to his "close associate" Valentine Nkwain, get a promotion unfairly.

The football team from Limbe, Cameroon, Victoria United initially lost four of their first seven games. However, the team secured promotion by winning 11 of their last 17 matches in the season.

The Athletic also reported that the relationship between Njalla Quan Junior and Eto'o turned ever more problematic and hate-filled, which allegedly led to the latter supposedly paying someone to threaten the former FECAFOOT vice-president.

"I am a mafia of this revolution and in this specific mafia, we do not betray our leaders. I have protected the interest of our mission till date.

However, if you f**k with me be ready to carry the load of the circumstances," Eto's alleged threat letter to Njalla Quan Junior read.