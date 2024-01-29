CS MOSES KURIA sued for trying to revolutionize CJ KOOME’s Judiciary – See what he did that angered LSK?

Monday, January 29, 2024 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has accused the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) of misinterpreting the independence of the Judiciary.

Kuria spoke after being sued at the High Court for introducing Judiciary services in all Huduma Centers.

"Dear LSK. You are misinterpreting the independence of the Judiciary. What's wrong with citizens using Huduma Centres to access Judiciary Services?" he posed.

The CS emphasised that Kenyans received services at Huduma Centres without discrimination.

Kuria reiterated that alongside Chief Justice Martha Koome, he was determined to revolutionize access to Judiciary Services through the Huduma innovation.

He was among six others sued by advocate Carolyne Kamende, who argued that the move to introduce the services at Huduma Centers threatened the independence of the Judiciary.

She also sued CJ Koome, Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Attorney General Justin Muturi, and the Chief Executive Officer at Huduma Kenya.

In the lawsuit filed, LSK was listed as an interested party, leading to the response from CS Kuria.

"The Law Society of Kenya was not consulted before the Judiciary decided to transfer some of the judicial services to judiciary desks to be domiciled at Huduma Centres," read part of the petition.

According to Kamende, the move also went against the Constitution, specifically the section for all public officers to conduct public participation when making and implementing public policy decisions.

She added that if implemented, Kenyans posing as advocates will have a platform to illegally offer services to unsuspecting Kenyans.

The matter will be mentioned on March 18, 2024.

Kuria announced that the services will commence on Monday, January 29 at Huduma Centres countrywide.

Some of the services offered will include; filing civil cases, making inquiries, submitting documents for existing cases, and payments for fines and deposits among others.

