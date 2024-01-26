Watch the moment Meru Governor KAWIRA MWANGAZA was heckled badly by the residents as RUTO watched helplessly (VIDEO).

Friday, January 26, 2024 - Embattled Meru Governor, Kawira Mwangaza, was embarrassed after the area residents heckled her during a roadside rally while in the company of President William Ruto.
Trouble started after President Ruto gave Kawira a chance to
address the crowd that had gathered.
She was booed and humiliated as the head of state watched
helplessly.
Anti-Kawira slogans rent the air as she addressed the crowd,
forcing her to cut short her speech after facing resistance.
Kawira has been facing a lot of challenges ever since she
assumed office.
She is currently being linked to the brutal murder of slain
Meru blogger Daniel Muthiani alias Snipper after surviving impeachment twice.
Watch a video of how she was heckled in front of Ruto
Bishop Kawira Mwangaza is getting it ROUGH ON THE GROUND. What’s wrong with Meru Men? Ledama Ole Kina & Boni Khalwale must be very frustrated right now. pic.twitter.com/49yjZiw1J9— Brian Mutiga (@brian_mutiga) January 25, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
