Watch the moment Meru Governor KAWIRA MWANGAZA was heckled badly by the residents as RUTO watched helplessly (VIDEO).

Friday, January 26, 2024 - Embattled Meru Governor, Kawira Mwangaza, was embarrassed after the area residents heckled her during a roadside rally while in the company of President William Ruto.

Trouble started after President Ruto gave Kawira a chance to address the crowd that had gathered.

She was booed and humiliated as the head of state watched helplessly.

Anti-Kawira slogans rent the air as she addressed the crowd, forcing her to cut short her speech after facing resistance.

Kawira has been facing a lot of challenges ever since she assumed office.

She is currently being linked to the brutal murder of slain Meru blogger Daniel Muthiani alias Snipper after surviving impeachment twice.

Watch a video of how she was heckled in front of Ruto

Bishop Kawira Mwangaza is getting it ROUGH ON THE GROUND. What’s wrong with Meru Men? Ledama Ole Kina & Boni Khalwale must be very frustrated right now. pic.twitter.com/49yjZiw1J9 — Brian Mutiga (@brian_mutiga) January 25, 2024

