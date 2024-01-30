Chaos in Maldives parliament as lawmakers engage in physical fight (VIDEO)

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – Footage captured a chaotic scene where members of the Maldives parliament traded kicks and fought with opposition lawmakers near the Speaker's chair.
The session descended into chaos when the main Opposition
Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) decided to withhold parliamentary approval for
some members of President Mohamed Muizzu's cabinet ahead of the key vote on the
Cabinet, according to local media reports.
Subsequently, pro-government MPs initiated a protest,
obstructing the parliamentary sitting from proceeding, the reports said.
Government MPs were seen disrupting the proceedings by
blowing toy horns next to the speaker to stop him from addressing the special
session.
This led to a physical fight between members near the
speaker’s chair, while others shouted from the floor and the sounds of toy
trumpets rang out.
Videos from inside the parliament on Sunday, Jan. 28, show
Kanditheemu MP Abdulla Shaheem Abdul Hakeem and Kendhikulhudhoo MP Ahmed Easa
engaging in a scuffle after Mr Hakeem knocked down Mr Easa.
Mr Hakeem sustained injuries on his head when two MPs fell
near the chamber during the physical altercation. He was rushed to a nearby
hospital in an ambulance for treatment.
The MDP defended Mr Hakeem's actions during a press
conference late on Sunday, calling it an act of self-defence.
"The actions of pro-government MPs left MDP MPs with no
other option than to act in self-defence. That is how any human will react in
such a situation," MP Hisaan Hussain told reporters.
The microphones installed inside parliament were taken away
to prevent the lawmakers from using them as weapons against each other during
the brawl, according to Wion.
Another MP, Hassan Zareer, also sustained injuries on his
fingers after being allegedly attacked by a member of MDP.
Following the scuffle, members and supporters of the ruling
coalition staged a protest outside the parliament, demanding the approval of
ministers.
The coalition has also filed a no-confidence motion against
the speaker Mohamed Aslam and deputy speaker Ahmed Saleem.
Watch the video below.
Chaos in Maldives parliament as lawmakers engage in physical fight (VIDEO) pic.twitter.com/obUh5YePPr— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) January 30, 2024
