CALVIN KLEIN, 81, steps out with 35-year-old boyfriend KEVIN BAKER after gym date in Los Angeles



Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – Calvin Klein was spotted out with boyfriend Kevin Baker in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 28.

The 81-year-old designer and his model boyfriend, 35, both wore long-sleeved black shirts as they left Gold's Gym.

The longtime fashion icon added black sweatpants and tied a sweatshirt around his waist.

The men have been dating since at least 2016 when they made their first official public appearance together at the American Ballet Theatre 2016 Fall Gala.

Before that, they had been spotted together in March 2016 at the Mint Luxury Conference in Mumbai, India. They were then seen leaving the Broadway Opening Night Performance of American Psycho in New York City on April 21, 2016. After that, they sat together at the 2016 Future of Fashion Runway Show on May 5, 2016.

Klein was previously married to wives Jayne Centre Klein (1964-1974) and Kelly Rector (1986-2006).