As he gives you the ring, ask him the date of the wedding. if he doesn't have a date let him keep his ring until he does - Clergyman tells single LADIES



Wednesday, January 31, 2024 – Former singer now clergyman, Emmanuel Okose, has advised women against just accepting an engagement ring from a man.

According to him, a woman should ask when they will be getting married as she accepts the engagement ring from him.

He said a lot of women have ended up getting engaged for many years without the man making any moves to marry her.

He said any man who fails to provide a date for wedding alongside his engagement ring should be allowed to go.