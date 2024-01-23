TACHA gives reason why people shouldn't be faithful in their relationships



Tuesday, January 23, 2024 – Tacha has said that people in relationships do not have to be faithful to their partners.

She explained that fidelity is only obligatory in marriage.

She said this while speaking with Phyna on her podcast.

Tacha said, "You have to be in that relationship and not be faithful. Until you probably get a ring. Or until you're getting into the marriage where you have to swear an oath.

"Because which oath did you swear inside of boyfriend..."

"... that you're faithful," Phyna completed, agreeing with Tacha.

"Do you understand what I mean?" Tacha added. "You're single until you're married. You know that. Yes?"