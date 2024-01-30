Actress AMANDA DAVIES dead at 42



Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – Amanda Davies, who played the teen version of her mother Erika Slezak’s character on "One Life to Live," has died at age 42.

Davies appeared in flashback scenes as teenage Victoria "Viki" Lord, a role played by her soap opera legend mother, Slezak, who won six daytime Emmys in the role.

Slezak, 77, played Viki for more than 40 years until 2013.

"It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Erika’s daughter Amanda Elizabeth Davies who died very suddenly," a statement said on Slezak’s website, run by her fan club.

"The family is heartbroken and would appreciate privacy at this time."

Entertainment Weekly confirmed the death through a rep for Slezak but provided no details.

Amanda Davies is survived by her mother, father, Brian Davies, and brother, Michael Davies.