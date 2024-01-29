A business owner in Nairobi finds out that his employee stole Ksh 100,000 and spent all the money on betting after accessing his Mpesa statements - It is now a court case (VIDEO).

Monday, January 29, 2024 - A businessman who runs a furniture shop in Nairobi has discovered that one of his employees has been stealing money from him.
The rogue employee was
reportedly telling customers to send money to his Mpesa number instead of using
the business paybill number.
He would lie that the
paybill number had a problem.
His boss recently
discovered that he had stolen Ksh 100,000 from the business.
Upon accessing his
Mpesa statement, the boss found out that the cunning employee had spent all the
money on betting.
He is planning to take
him to court after firing him.
