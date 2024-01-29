A business owner in Nairobi finds out that his employee stole Ksh 100,000 and spent all the money on betting after accessing his Mpesa statements - It is now a court case (VIDEO).



Monday, January 29, 2024 - A businessman who runs a furniture shop in Nairobi has discovered that one of his employees has been stealing money from him.

The rogue employee was reportedly telling customers to send money to his Mpesa number instead of using the business paybill number.

He would lie that the paybill number had a problem.

His boss recently discovered that he had stolen Ksh 100,000 from the business.

Upon accessing his Mpesa statement, the boss found out that the cunning employee had spent all the money on betting.

He is planning to take him to court after firing him.

Watch video.

So there's a hustler in Nairobi who had been employed at morara furniture

They guy stole almost 100,000 ksh from customers

The owner has just downloaded all his mpesa statements buana guess where the money was spent; betting on BETIKA .

Watch vid Below👇 babu owino pic.twitter.com/eydgFDil8C — Sholla 🇰🇪 (@Haaland_sholla) January 29, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.