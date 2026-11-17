



Tuesday, November 17, 2026 - Social media users have been left in stitches after a video emerged showing a pencil artist drawing a pig at a butchery in Ukambani.

The artist is seen concentrating on his drawing, but the final piece has left many questioning his artistic abilities.

Social media users have mocked his skills and wondered whether he is in the right profession.

Others joked that he was eating free money, with one cheekily remarking, "Huyu anakula pesa ya bure."

Watch the video.

This painter has washed me asubuhi and early now what kind of pig art work is this for a butchery https://t.co/o0OJSzfDdK — Biggzless_Jones (@biggzless_jones) November 16, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.