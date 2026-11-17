Tuesday, November 17, 2026 - Social media users have been left in stitches after a video emerged showing a pencil artist drawing a pig at a butchery in Ukambani.
The
artist is seen concentrating on his drawing, but the final piece has left many
questioning his artistic abilities.
Social
media users have mocked his skills and wondered whether he is in the right
profession.
Others
joked that he was eating free money, with one cheekily remarking, "Huyu
anakula pesa ya bure."
Watch
the video.
This painter has washed me asubuhi and early now what kind of pig art work is this for a butchery https://t.co/o0OJSzfDdK— Biggzless_Jones (@biggzless_jones) November 16, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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