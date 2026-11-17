



Tuesday, November 17, 2026 - Two women from Githurai have landed in trouble after ambushing a man walking home at night before robbing him of Ksh 35,000 at knifepoint.

The incident reportedly happened last month at around 11 p.m. in Githurai 45, when the suspects spotted Wilson Maina walking alone and ordered him to stop.

After stopping, the two women slapped and punched him before pulling out a dagger, which they placed against his neck.

They reportedly threatened to slit his throat and make his blood flow like a river if he failed to surrender everything he had.

Terrified by the threats, Maina handed over all the cash in his pockets, together with money from his M-Pesa account, bringing the total amount stolen to Ksh 35,000.

The following morning, the victim reported the incident to the police, while CCTV footage reportedly captured the two suspects during the robbery.

Following investigations, the women were arrested and arraigned in court, where the case has been ongoing.

The suspects were granted cash bail of Ksh 500,000 each or an alternative bond of Ksh 1 million each.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.