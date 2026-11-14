“Thank God I answered that DM” - Man says after getting married to a lady who approached him through a DM (SCREENSHOT)





Saturday, November 14, 2026 - A man has revealed how a simple direct message on X eventually led him to marriage.

The man shared his love story, revealing that his now-wife was the one who made the first move by sliding into his DMs with a simple “Hey”.

He responded to her message, and what started as a casual online conversation gradually blossomed into a romantic relationship that eventually culminated in marriage.

Looking back at how their journey began, the man expressed gratitude for taking the time to respond to the message that changed his life.

“Thank God I answered that DM,” he wrote while sharing a screenshot of their initial conversation.

Sometimes, all it takes is one message!













The Kenyan DAILY POST.