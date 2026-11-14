Police raid an electronics shop along Duruma Road in Nairobi CBD and arrest suspect behind mobile phone thefts - 21 phones, laptops recovered (PHOTO)







Saturday, November 14, 2026 - Police officers have raided an electronics shop in Nyamakima, along Duruma Road in Nairobi CBD, arresting a suspect linked to a suspected mobile phone theft syndicate.

The intelligence-led operation was conducted by officers from Kamukunji Police Station on Friday, November 13, 2026, following a credible tip-off from members of the public.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the officers raided the premises and arrested one suspect before recovering an assortment of electronics believed to have been stolen.

The recovered items included 21 assorted mobile phones, two laptops, and other electronic devices whose ownership is yet to be established.

The suspect was escorted to Kamukunji Police Station, where he was placed in custody pending arraignment in court.

Meanwhile, the recovered electronics were secured at the station as exhibits as investigations continue to establish their ownership and possible links to other theft incidents.

The National Police Service has assured members of the public that it will intensify operations aimed at dismantling criminal networks and recovering stolen property across the country.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.