Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - Sad news has emerged following the sudden death of Susan Ndieyira, an ardent supporter of the Linda Mwananchi Movement.
Just three hours ago, Susan
was active on Facebook, interacting with her followers before news of her
untimely death emerged.
Reports indicate that the
renowned Bungoma content creator died after falling from a multi-storey
building in Nairobi under unclear circumstances.
Her sudden death has left
friends, followers and supporters of the Linda Mwananchi Movement in shock,
particularly given that she had been online just moments before the
heartbreaking news broke.
Her body is reportedly lying
at Mama Lucy Mortuary as questions continue to emerge surrounding the
circumstances of her death.
Susan was known for her
political activism and grassroots mobilisation, particularly her support for
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi.
May her soul rest in peace.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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