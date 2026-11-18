





Wednesday, November 18, 2026 - Sad news has emerged following the sudden death of Susan Ndieyira, an ardent supporter of the Linda Mwananchi Movement.

Just three hours ago, Susan was active on Facebook, interacting with her followers before news of her untimely death emerged.

Reports indicate that the renowned Bungoma content creator died after falling from a multi-storey building in Nairobi under unclear circumstances.

Her sudden death has left friends, followers and supporters of the Linda Mwananchi Movement in shock, particularly given that she had been online just moments before the heartbreaking news broke.

Her body is reportedly lying at Mama Lucy Mortuary as questions continue to emerge surrounding the circumstances of her death.

Susan was known for her political activism and grassroots mobilisation, particularly her support for Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi.

May her soul rest in peace.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.