SIFUNA neck and neck with RUTO in latest opinion poll as his popularity surges ahead of 2027 elections – KALONZO comes distant third!





Thursday, November 12, 2026 - Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has emerged as a major contender in the 2027 presidential race after a new opinion poll placed him neck and neck with President William Ruto in popularity ratings.

The survey released by TIFA Research on Thursday, November 12, showed that both leaders command 31 per cent support among Kenyans, highlighting Sifuna’s remarkable rise in popularity over the past year.

According to the findings, Ruto’s popularity has steadily increased from 18 per cent in August 2022 to 31 per cent in November 2026.

Sifuna, however, has recorded a particularly significant rise, moving from having no measurable presidential support between 2022 and 2025 to securing 31 per cent in the latest survey.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka came third with nine per cent, down from 13 per cent in June 2026.

Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang’i and Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua recorded five and four per cent, respectively, compared to 14 and seven per cent in June.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro also featured in the race with one per cent support.

TIFA noted that 15 per cent of respondents remained undecided, down from 20 per cent in June.

In party popularity, the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) led with 25 per cent, followed by Linda Mwananchi/TEP at 17 per cent and ODM at 10 per cent.

Gachagua’s DCP garnered nine per cent, while Wiper and Jubilee recorded five and four per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, 28 per cent of Kenyans were undecided about their preferred political party.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.