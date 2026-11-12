Police raid a residential house in Bungoma and arrest a woman believed to be a notorious narcotics dealer - Huyu Ni Mama Ya Nani? Her house was a drug den (PHOTO)





Thursday, November 12, 2026 - Police officers have arrested a woman and recovered suspected narcotic drugs worth KSh459,000 during an intelligence-led operation in Kanduyi, Bungoma County.

The operation was conducted at a residential house following intelligence reports, with officers raiding the premises and conducting a thorough search.

During the operation, police discovered 15.3 kilogrammes of suspected narcotic substances concealed in different sections of the house.

Officers also recovered KSh5,911 in cash, suspected to be proceeds of crime, alongside several materials believed to have been used in packaging and distributing the drugs.

The recovered substances, estimated to have a street value of KSh459,000, were secured as exhibits to support further investigations.

The female suspect was arrested and escorted to Bungoma Police Station, where she was placed in custody pending arraignment in court.

The National Police Service commended the officers involved for their vigilance and commitment to fighting drug trafficking, while also appreciating members of the public whose information continues to assist security agencies in dismantling criminal networks.

The arrest is part of ongoing efforts by the police to combat the distribution of narcotics and other criminal activities across the country.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.