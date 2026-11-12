Police raid a residential house in Bungoma and arrest a woman believed to be a notorious narcotics dealer - Huyu Ni Mama Ya Nani? Her house was a drug den (PHOTO)

Thursday, November 12, 2026 - Police officers have arrested a woman and recovered suspected narcotic drugs worth KSh459,000 during an intelligence-led operation in Kanduyi, Bungoma County.
The
operation was conducted at a residential house following intelligence reports,
with officers raiding the premises and conducting a thorough search.
During
the operation, police discovered 15.3 kilogrammes of suspected
narcotic substances concealed in different sections of the house.
Officers
also recovered KSh5,911 in cash, suspected to be proceeds of crime, alongside
several materials believed to have been used in packaging and distributing the
drugs.
The
recovered substances, estimated to have a street value of KSh459,000, were
secured as exhibits to support further investigations.
The
female suspect was arrested and escorted to Bungoma Police Station, where she
was placed in custody pending arraignment in court.
The
National Police Service commended the officers involved for their vigilance and
commitment to fighting drug trafficking, while also appreciating members of the
public whose information continues to assist security agencies in dismantling
criminal networks.
The arrest is part of ongoing efforts by the police to combat the distribution of narcotics and other criminal activities across the country.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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