SHOCK as it emerges that late veteran journalist KITAVI MUTUA was a member of a religious sect that rejects hospitals and relied on prayers after deadly cobra bite – His cousin speaks! (LOOK)

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In an emotional Facebook post, Kitavi's cousin blamed a religious sect known as “Kavonokya”, claiming that its teachings discouraged members from seeking hospital treatment and relying on modern medication.

According to the cousin, Kitavi had the financial means and connections to access medical assistance but allegedly remained at home for days as his condition deteriorated following the snakebite.

Instead of seeking immediate treatment, prayers were reportedly conducted, with the relative claiming that religious convictions influenced the family's decision to delay taking him to hospital.

By the time Kitavi eventually received medical attention, the snake venom had allegedly caused extensive damage to his internal organs.

He was subsequently referred to Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit.

Sadly, doctors were unable to save his life.

The cousin further alleged that the family had previously lost three children in a single day and an aunt to medical conditions that could potentially have been treated.

He called on the government to investigate religious groups whose teachings allegedly discourage followers from seeking life-saving medical care.

He also questioned why neighbours, friends and local leaders failed to intervene.

“I’m saying goodbye to a brother I shouldn’t be saying goodbye to at this point,” he lamented.

Ironically, Kitavi had spent years educating the public about snakebite dangers, including the importance of prompt treatment and antivenom administration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.