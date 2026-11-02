Body of missing police officer found in River Yala (PHOTO)

Monday, November 2, 2026 - The body of a police officer who went missing nearly two weeks ago has been discovered floating along the banks of River Yala in Siaya County.
The
deceased was identified as Police Constable Mannaseh Olambwe Ndakala, 46, who
was attached to Emusire Police Station in Emuhaya Sub-County, Vihiga County.
The
body was discovered on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at around 5:30 pm in Omindo
Village, Gem Sub-County, after a resident grazing livestock near the river
spotted it floating along the riverbank.
According
to police, the resident alerted the village elder, who subsequently informed
the area assistant chief.
Officers
from Yala Police Station, led by the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), together
with the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officers (SCCIOs) from Gem and
Emuhaya, proceeded to the scene.
The
body was retrieved from the river with the assistance of members of the public.
It
was found fully dressed but partially decomposed, with signs of decomposition
affecting the soft tissues.
The
deceased's brother positively identified the body.
Police
established that the officer had gone missing on October 17,
2026, with a missing person report subsequently recorded at Emusire Police
Station on October 22, 2026, at 5:30 pm.
The
scene was processed and photographed before the body was transferred to Coptic
Private Hospital Mortuary in Luanda, Vihiga County, where it was preserved
pending a postmortem examination.
The
investigation has been taken over by the SCCIO Emuhaya in view of the earlier
report concerning the officer's disappearance.
The circumstances surrounding the officer's disappearance and death remain under investigation.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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