Body of missing police officer found in River Yala (PHOTO)







Monday, November 2, 2026 - The body of a police officer who went missing nearly two weeks ago has been discovered floating along the banks of River Yala in Siaya County.

The deceased was identified as Police Constable Mannaseh Olambwe Ndakala, 46, who was attached to Emusire Police Station in Emuhaya Sub-County, Vihiga County.

The body was discovered on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at around 5:30 pm in Omindo Village, Gem Sub-County, after a resident grazing livestock near the river spotted it floating along the riverbank.

According to police, the resident alerted the village elder, who subsequently informed the area assistant chief.

Officers from Yala Police Station, led by the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), together with the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officers (SCCIOs) from Gem and Emuhaya, proceeded to the scene.

The body was retrieved from the river with the assistance of members of the public.

It was found fully dressed but partially decomposed, with signs of decomposition affecting the soft tissues.

The deceased's brother positively identified the body.

Police established that the officer had gone missing on October 17, 2026, with a missing person report subsequently recorded at Emusire Police Station on October 22, 2026, at 5:30 pm.

The scene was processed and photographed before the body was transferred to Coptic Private Hospital Mortuary in Luanda, Vihiga County, where it was preserved pending a postmortem examination.

The investigation has been taken over by the SCCIO Emuhaya in view of the earlier report concerning the officer's disappearance.

The circumstances surrounding the officer's disappearance and death remain under investigation.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.