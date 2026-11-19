



Thursday, November 19, 2026 - A man suspected of being a serial thief has been captured on CCTV stealing a battery from a spare parts shop in the Jua Kali area of Thika.

The suspect went to the shop disguised as a customer before making away with the battery, leaving the owner counting losses.

In the footage, the suspect is first seen pretending to make a phone call outside the shop.

He then walks into the shop, pretends to make an inquiry, and seizes an opportunity to steal a battery before casually walking away.

The man is also suspected of having stolen three other batteries from another shop belonging to the same owner.

Watch the footage.

CCTV footage captures a man stealing a battery from a spare parts shop in Thika https://t.co/o7ccGBtunt — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 19, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.