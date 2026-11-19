Thursday, November 19, 2026 - A man suspected of being a serial thief has been captured on CCTV stealing a battery from a spare parts shop in the Jua Kali area of Thika.
The suspect went to the shop
disguised as a customer before making away with the battery, leaving the owner
counting losses.
In the footage, the suspect
is first seen pretending to make a phone call outside the shop.
He then walks into the shop,
pretends to make an inquiry, and seizes an opportunity to steal a battery before
casually walking away.
The man is also suspected of
having stolen three other batteries from another shop belonging to the same
owner.
Watch the footage.
CCTV footage captures a man stealing a battery from a spare parts shop in Thika https://t.co/o7ccGBtunt— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 19, 2026
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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