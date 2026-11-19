



Thursday, November 19, 2026 - Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has dismissed claims by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino that they had agreed on a power-sharing arrangement in which Sifuna would be the presidential candidate while Owino became party leader.

Speaking on Thursday, November 19, Sifuna said the Linda Mwananchi faction had agreed to unite under one party, settling on the Equitable Party as it had fewer issues.

“The agreement was that we would pick one party, the one with the fewest issues, and then all of us would join that party.

"Everyone agreed to join one party, The Equitable Party,” he said.

He said Caroli Omondi, Kawira Mwangaza and Patrick Makau had left their parties to join the outfit.

He said members later met to discuss leadership positions, where he was proposed for both party leader and presidential candidate.

“We held a meeting and discussed the party's leadership positions.

"I was proposed to become the party leader and the party's presidential candidate,” he said.

Sifuna questioned why colleagues would trust him to become president but oppose him as party leader.

“When there was disagreement over who should become the party leader, I asked my colleagues how they could trust me to become the President of Kenya but fail to trust me to lead the party.

"So, who is really betraying whom?” he posed.

This follows Owino's explanation for leaving the Linda Mwananchi Movement.

Speaking on Friday, November 13, the MP claimed they had initially agreed that Sifuna would be presidential candidate while he would serve as party leader.

Owino alleged that the arrangement was later changed, leaving Sifuna with both positions.

“Initially, we had an agreement with Sifuna that the moment we got the party out, he would become the presidential candidate, while I would be the party leader.

"However, things changed,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.