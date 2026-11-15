See how the elite GSU officers assigned to the Presidential security team had a hard time when chaos broke out at the Maa Festival - Tasked with collecting thrown UDA merchandise (VIDEO)





Sunday, November 15, 2026 - Elite General Service Unit (GSU) officers attached to President William Ruto's security team faced an unusual task after chaos erupted at the Maa Cultural Festival in Narok.

The officers, part of the presidential security detail, were seen collecting UDA-branded merchandise that had been thrown all over the venue as rival groups clashed.

A video circulating online shows the heavily armed officers confronting one man and engaging him in a conversation over the disorder.

The officers were heard expressing displeasure with attendees who were throwing UDA merchandise around, with one of them saying, “Shida ni kurusha hii.”

They were subsequently seen picking up caps branded in UDA colours as they attempted to clear the area.

Reports indicate that chaos erupted after supporters allied to sitting Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu clashed with those associated with Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo, who is eyeing the county's gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Election.

The confrontation degenerated into running battles, leaving parts of the festival venue in disarray.

Some attendees were also captured carrying ceremonial Maasai rungus as journalists and media crews scrambled to evacuate their equipment from near the main dais.

The incident threatened to overshadow the cultural celebrations, which were attended by President Ruto and brought together members of the Maa community to celebrate their heritage and traditions.

Watch the video.

The elite GSU officers assigned to the Presidential security team had a hard time when chaos broke out at the Maa Festival https://t.co/Y7EYGzSVLO — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.