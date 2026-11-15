See how the elite GSU officers assigned to the Presidential security team had a hard time when chaos broke out at the Maa Festival - Tasked with collecting thrown UDA merchandise (VIDEO)

Sunday, November 15, 2026 - Elite General Service Unit (GSU) officers attached to President William Ruto's security team faced an unusual task after chaos erupted at the Maa Cultural Festival in Narok.
The
officers, part of the presidential security detail, were seen
collecting UDA-branded merchandise that had been thrown all over the venue as
rival groups clashed.
A
video circulating online shows the heavily armed officers confronting one man
and engaging him in a conversation over the disorder.
The
officers were heard expressing displeasure with attendees who were throwing UDA
merchandise around, with one of them saying, “Shida ni kurusha hii.”
They
were subsequently seen picking up caps branded in UDA colours as they attempted
to clear the area.
Reports
indicate that chaos erupted after supporters allied to sitting Narok Governor
Patrick Ole Ntutu clashed with those associated with Narok West MP Gabriel
Tongoyo, who is eyeing the county's gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General
Election.
The
confrontation degenerated into running battles, leaving parts of the festival
venue in disarray.
Some
attendees were also captured carrying ceremonial Maasai rungus as journalists
and media crews scrambled to evacuate their equipment from near the main dais.
The
incident threatened to overshadow the cultural celebrations, which were
attended by President Ruto and brought together members of the Maa community to
celebrate their heritage and traditions.
Watch
the video.
The elite GSU officers assigned to the Presidential security team had a hard time when chaos broke out at the Maa Festival https://t.co/Y7EYGzSVLO— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 15, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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