See how sharp girls preyed on prominent lawyer STEVE OGOLLA after he was paid millions to represent IEBC at the Supreme Court - He even bought a lady a penthouse along Riverside Drive! This guy is a SIMP





Sunday, November 15, 2026 - It is now emerging that prominent lawyer Steve Ogolla splashed money on women after he was paid millions of shillings to represent the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) during the contested 2022 Presidential Election outcome.

According to a source, Ogolla was dating a media personality at the time.

He reportedly bought her a penthouse along Riverside Drive and a black Range Rover Evoque.

The lady later dumped him despite funding her flamboyant lifestyle, leaving him heartbroken.

“The lady dumped him, and he has never recovered,” the source revealed.

He went on to date Akothee’s younger sister, Cebbie Koks.

He bought a luxurious car for Cebbie but kept the logbooK

He took back the car after they broke up.

Below is a post by a source, revealing how the flashy lawyer splashed money on women after landing the lucrative deal.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.