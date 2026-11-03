SAMIDOH’s wife EDDAY NDERITU pens down a heartfelt message to him as he turns a year older







Tuesday, November 3, 2026 - Mugithi singer Samidoh's wife, Edday Nderitu, has penned a heartfelt birthday message to him as he celebrates another year of life.

In a touching message shared on social media, Edday wished the singer wisdom, peace, success, good health, and countless reasons to smile as he begins a new chapter in his life.

She also prayed for God's guidance and blessings upon him, wishing him success in his work and the fulfilment of his heart's desires.

“May this new chapter of your life bring you wisdom, peace, success, good health, and countless reasons to smile. May God guide your steps, bless the work of your hands, and grant you the desires of your heart, ”she wrote.

She further wished Samidoh a future filled with grace, favour, and genuine happiness, saying he deserved beautiful things.

"May grace speak for you, may favor locate you, and may the years ahead bring you the kind of happiness that truly matters. You deserve beautiful things, today and always," she added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.