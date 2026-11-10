Rich Nairobi single mother cries out on social media after her affair with a broke gym guy crumbled - He sponsored his lifestyle but cheated on her with multiple slay queens







Tuesday, November 10, 2026 - A financially stable Nairobi businesswoman and single mother has taken to TikTok to expose her cheating boyfriend after their relationship crumbled.

The disgruntled woman has made a series of posts throwing jabs at her 44-year-old fitness enthusiast boyfriend, accusing him of betraying her despite everything she did for him.

According to the woman, she sponsored his lifestyle and supported him financially, but he allegedly repaid her kindness by having affairs with multiple younger women.

The businesswoman appears particularly bitter over the infidelity, with her posts exposing the troubles that led to the collapse of their relationship.

Check out the posts.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.