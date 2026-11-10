DRAMA! American national shares a video showing two drunk Kenyan LADIES forcibly entering his car in Nairobi (VIDEO)

Tuesday, November 10, 2026 - An American national recorded two Kenyan women who forced their way into his car in a dramatic roadside confrontation.
In
the video, the two women appear to be intoxicated as they engage the foreigner,
with one of them claiming that his driver had knocked her down.
The
woman insists the visiting American man’s driver knocked her down and demands a
lift to her destination.
However,
her demand raises questions about why she would insist on being driven home
instead of asking to be taken to the nearest hospital if she had genuinely been
injured.
The
American national appears uncomfortable as he records the women and their demands,
seemingly trying to document what was happening.
The
incident has since generated reactions online, with some questioning the
women's conduct and wondering why they forced themselves into a stranger's
vehicle.
Others
have argued that anyone claiming to have been knocked down by a vehicle should
prioritise seeking medical attention and reporting the incident rather than
demanding a lift home.
Watch
the video and judge for yourself.
Drama as an American national shares a video showing two drunk Kenyan ladies forcing their way into his car https://t.co/j88xj62WZF— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 10, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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