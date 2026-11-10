DRAMA! American national shares a video showing two drunk Kenyan LADIES forcibly entering his car in Nairobi (VIDEO)





Tuesday, November 10, 2026 - An American national recorded two Kenyan women who forced their way into his car in a dramatic roadside confrontation.

In the video, the two women appear to be intoxicated as they engage the foreigner, with one of them claiming that his driver had knocked her down.

The woman insists the visiting American man’s driver knocked her down and demands a lift to her destination.

However, her demand raises questions about why she would insist on being driven home instead of asking to be taken to the nearest hospital if she had genuinely been injured.

The American national appears uncomfortable as he records the women and their demands, seemingly trying to document what was happening.

The incident has since generated reactions online, with some questioning the women's conduct and wondering why they forced themselves into a stranger's vehicle.

Others have argued that anyone claiming to have been knocked down by a vehicle should prioritise seeking medical attention and reporting the incident rather than demanding a lift home.

Watch the video and judge for yourself.

Drama as an American national shares a video showing two drunk Kenyan ladies forcing their way into his car https://t.co/j88xj62WZF — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 10, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.