KENNEDY NALIANYA is a sharp boy - He exploited a rich Nairobi single mother and got her to build a house for his mother! She cries out after their affair crumbled (VIDEOs)





Tuesday, November 10, 2026 - Drama has erupted on TikTok after a wealthy Nairobi single mother went on a ranting spree, exposing her estranged boyfriend, identified as Kennedy Nalianya.

The heartbroken businesswoman claims she financially supported Nalianya during their relationship, sponsoring his lifestyle and even financing the construction of a house for his mother in the village.

Despite doing all this for him, she alleges that Nalianya's mother once physically assaulted her in his presence, an incident that appears to have left her deeply hurt.

The woman has since been documenting the troubles in their relationship through a series of emotional TikTok posts, exposing what she describes as betrayal after investing heavily in the relationship.

Check out the posts.

Rich Nairobi single mother cries out and narrates how her ex-boyfriend exploited her. She even financed the construction of a house for his mother in the village. https://t.co/79NmfArl8Y — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 10, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.