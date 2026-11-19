





Thursday, November 19, 2026 - A family dispute has erupted after popular Kikuyu gospel singer Regina Wa Anganiwe’s ex-husband, Bishop Bernard Muthoga, expressed a desire to reconnect with their children, whom he has been absent from for the past eight years.

Muthoga reportedly walked out of his marriage to Regina and moved on with another woman, leaving the singer to raise their children single-handedly.

However, eight years down the line, the bishop is said to be seeking a place in the lives of the children he abandoned after his new marriage failed to give him children.

Regina, however, has moved on with her life and taken steps to distance the children from their father's identity.

At some point, the gospel singer went as far as changing the children's names, dropping their father's surname and replacing it with her own.

Their marriage ended in a highly publicised and contentious divorce around 2018, with the former couple remaining embroiled in several legal disputes since their separation.

One of the most bitter disputes emerged following Muthoga's remarriage and centred on the grave of their late daughter, who had died from a brain tumour 12 years earlier.

The dispute escalated after Muthoga questioned the child's paternity and threatened to flatten her grave.

Regina subsequently obtained a court order in October 2022 allowing her to exhume her daughter's remains and rebury them on private land.

Now, with Muthoga reportedly seeking to reconnect with the children after years of absence, the latest development threatens to reopen old wounds in a family whose differences have played out publicly for years.





The Kenyan DAILY POST