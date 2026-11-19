





Thursday, November 19, 2026 - A petite lady has left social media users talking after displaying energetic dance moves during an audition hosted by the management of the upcoming Quiver Lounge, Rongai, to select Dorime girls.

She turned up in a bold outfit and took to the dance floor, where she showed off her flexible waist, hoping to secure the job.

The management's style of audition has continued to spark reactions, with some social media users accusing them of exploiting desperate female job seekers.

Watch the video.

If your daughter stoops this low, you have failed as a father. https://t.co/etUrizHM7V — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 19, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.