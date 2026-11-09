“Mungu Nilindie Huyu, Makosa Ikifanyika Ntapiga Nduru Kushinda Bibi Yake” - Elgeyo Marakwet Governor WISLEY ROTICH’s side chick, Eva Chepkemoi, says after he was involved in an accident







Tuesday, November 10, 2026 - Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich’s side chick, Eva Chepkemoi, has left social media buzzing after publicly expressing concern for the governor after he was involved in an accident.

Taking to her Facebook account, Eva prayed for Rotich's protection, making a rather cheeky declaration about how she would react if anything happened to him.

“Mungu nilindie huyu, makosa ikifanyika ntapiga nduru kushinda bibi yake,” she wrote.

Her remarks have attracted attention, with social media users questioning the nature of her relationship with the county boss.

Eva has reportedly been making efforts to make her relationship with the governor public.

Just a few days ago, she shared a selfie with Rotich and accompanied it with sweet words, further fuelling speculation about their relationship.

Check out her post.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.