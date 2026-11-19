







Friday, November 20, 2026 - Another death in police custody has sparked outrage after a lecturer died under mysterious circumstances while being held at a police post in Nakuru County.

The family of Rufus Mwendwa Mutuku is appealing for justice following his sudden death while in police custody.

Mutuku was a lecturer at the Kenya Industrial Training Institute (KITI) in Nakuru town, an institution operating under the Ministry of Industrialisation.

According to reports, Mutuku was being held in a cell at Kyamaina Police Post in Nakuru when officers transferred his body to the Nakuru Level 5 Hospital Annex Mortuary, formerly Mololine Annex, on Monday morning.

Police claimed that he had hanged himself using his own pair of jeans.

However, his family has strongly disputed the police narrative, raising suspicions of foul play and questioning the circumstances surrounding his death.

A post-mortem examination has not yet been conducted to establish the exact cause of death.

The grieving family is now appealing to human rights organisations, relevant authorities and members of the public to intervene and help ensure an independent investigation is conducted.

They want answers on what exactly happened to Mutuku while he was in police custody and are demanding justice over his mysterious death.

























The Kenyan DAILY POST.