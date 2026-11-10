Panic as Form 3 girl goes missing - Was last seen with a man in the PHOTO! This guy might find himself in jail







Tuesday, November 10, 2026 - Panic and anxiety have gripped a family after a Form Three student at St. Monica Girls High School went missing under unclear circumstances.

The missing student has been identified as Ivyn Chepkemoi, who reportedly disappeared on Monday morning, November 9, 2026.

According to information shared by those searching for her, Ivyn was last seen in the company of a man whose photograph has since been circulated online in an attempt to establish his identity and whereabouts.

Anyone with information that could help trace Ivyn or establish her whereabouts is urged to report to the nearest police station or contact her family.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.