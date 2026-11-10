Cry for justice as FREDRICK ADUNDO attacks his wife and leaves her for dead- NA Vile Anakaa Mtu Wa Heshima! Huyu Ni Mnyama (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, November 10, 2026 - A family is crying out for justice after a woman was attacked by her estranged husband, identified as Fredrick Adundo, and left fighting for her life.

The victim's brother took to social media to expose Adundo, accusing him of brutally attacking his sister and abandoning her in a condition that nearly cost her life.

In an emotional post, the brother vowed that the attacker would not escape accountability for what happened to his sister.

“This is what you have done to my sister. You won't get away with it,” he wrote.

He disclosed that his sister was rescued thanks to medical assistance from Ombwede Ligega Health Centre and Siaya Level 5 Referral Hospital, where she received treatment.

Fortunately, the woman survived the ordeal and is currently reported to be in stable condition.

Below is a photo of the victim.

Photos of the abusive man.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.