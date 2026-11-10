Forget about ESTHER MUSILA - A 50-year-old Kikuyu single mother flexes in the gym! See her curves (VIDEO)







Tuesday, November 10, 2026 - Forget about Guardian Angel’s wife, Esther Musila, for a moment.

A 50-year-old Kikuyu woman has sparked an online buzz after sharing a video of herself working out in the gym.

Despite being in her 50s, the gorgeous woman has managed to maintain an enviable physique, which she attributes to her frequent gym workouts and commitment to fitness.

In the video, she confidently flaunts her curves and wasp-like waist while exercising, leaving social media users impressed by her fitness and youthful appearance.

Her stunning looks and well-maintained figure have attracted attention online, with some younger men, popularly known as Ben 10s, seemingly unable to hide their admiration.

Watch the video.

This 50-year-old MUMAMA flexing in the gym has left Ben 10s with wild thoughts. https://t.co/gMoRcUV6Je — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 10, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.