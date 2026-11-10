Forget about ESTHER MUSILA - A 50-year-old Kikuyu single mother flexes in the gym! See her curves (VIDEO)

Tuesday, November 10, 2026 - Forget about Guardian Angel’s wife, Esther Musila, for a moment.
A
50-year-old Kikuyu woman has sparked an online buzz after sharing a video of
herself working out in the gym.
Despite
being in her 50s, the gorgeous woman has managed to maintain an enviable
physique, which she attributes to her frequent gym workouts and commitment to
fitness.
In
the video, she confidently flaunts her curves and wasp-like waist while
exercising, leaving social media users impressed by her fitness and youthful
appearance.
Her
stunning looks and well-maintained figure have attracted attention online, with
some younger men, popularly known as Ben 10s, seemingly unable to hide their
admiration.
Watch
the video.
This 50-year-old MUMAMA flexing in the gym has left Ben 10s with wild thoughts. https://t.co/gMoRcUV6Je— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 10, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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