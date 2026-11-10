Ogopa Single Mothers! Kenyan man cries out as he narrates his marital woes! Marry a single mother at your own risk

Tuesday, November 10, 2026 - A Kenyan man has opened up about his troubled marriage to a woman he met in Kitengela when she was pregnant with another man's child.
In an emotional post, the man
narrated how he met the woman after she lost her job at an EPZ company while
pregnant with a young man she was dating at the time.
He claims that he fell in
love with her, married her while she was still pregnant, and took responsibility
for the child, whom he says he even gave a name from his family.
According to the man, things
were initially smooth in their marriage, and they lived happily together until
his wife secured a new job at Kitengela Mall about two months ago.
He now claims that her
attitude towards him has completely changed, accusing her of disrespecting him
and treating him like a housemaid in their own home.
The man alleges that his wife
sometimes arrives home as late as midnight and no longer bothers to cook,
leaving him feeling neglected and frustrated.
He also claims that she
speaks to him disrespectfully and treats him differently since getting the new
job.
"Ogopa single mothers. I
don't know what to do, man," he lamented while seeking advice from other
social media users.
Check out the post.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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