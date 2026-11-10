Ogopa Single Mothers! Kenyan man cries out as he narrates his marital woes! Marry a single mother at your own risk





Tuesday, November 10, 2026 - A Kenyan man has opened up about his troubled marriage to a woman he met in Kitengela when she was pregnant with another man's child.

In an emotional post, the man narrated how he met the woman after she lost her job at an EPZ company while pregnant with a young man she was dating at the time.

He claims that he fell in love with her, married her while she was still pregnant, and took responsibility for the child, whom he says he even gave a name from his family.

According to the man, things were initially smooth in their marriage, and they lived happily together until his wife secured a new job at Kitengela Mall about two months ago.

He now claims that her attitude towards him has completely changed, accusing her of disrespecting him and treating him like a housemaid in their own home.

The man alleges that his wife sometimes arrives home as late as midnight and no longer bothers to cook, leaving him feeling neglected and frustrated.

He also claims that she speaks to him disrespectfully and treats him differently since getting the new job.

"Ogopa single mothers. I don't know what to do, man," he lamented while seeking advice from other social media users.

Check out the post.











The Kenyan DAILY POST.