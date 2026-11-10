





Tuesday, November 10, 2026 - The internet has erupted after a video of millennial ladies in their 30s advertising themselves in search of husbands emerged online.

In the video, one of the single women, aged 34, turns around and shows off her well-endowed body as another woman highlights her qualities and describes the kind of partner she wants.

She is presented as a Christian woman who is ready to settle down, get married and embrace family life.

The unusual matchmaking exercise has sparked an online buzz, with many men questioning the idea of women paying to have themselves advertised as potential wives.

Some men have dismissed the initiative, with several saying they are not interested in the offers.

“Before someone can pay their hard-earned money to be advertised like an object like this, I wonder how low they must have gotten,” a social media user commented.

Check out the video and reactions below.

Marriage is not an achievement but guess the gender that is hawking themselves to be chosen by men? https://t.co/EGfhGUOdVT — MR FOWOSERE (@MrFowosereNG) November 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.