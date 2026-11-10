CHARLENE RUTO was over the moon after attending first church service with her newly-wed husband - Rolls in an armored Mercedes- Benz AMG G63 V8 Biturbo (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, November 10, 2026 - Charlene Ruto appears to be enjoying every moment of married life after sharing highlights of her first church service with her newly-wed Tanzanian husband.

The President's daughter took to social media to reveal that one of the highlights of her post-wedding celebrations was attending thanksgiving church services at AIC Makongoro and AIC Nyanguge in Tanzania.

Charlene said she was particularly moved by the women's choir ministration at AIC Makongoro, while she also enjoyed the preaching at AIC Nyanguge, which was based on James 1:22.

She described the occasion as special, noting that it was an honour for her husband to introduce her to his church communities.

The newly-wed also expressed gratitude for what God had done in their lives and looked forward to supporting the two church communities in the future.

"Thank you, baby!" she wrote while appreciating her husband for making the church visits memorable.

Charlene and her husband were riding in an armored Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 V8 Biturbo.

See photos from their church visits below.













































The Kenyan DAILY POST.