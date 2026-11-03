OGA OBINNA responds to JOHN ALLAN NAMU over content creators receiving money from politicians - Says he is not a journalist







Tuesday, November 3, 2026 - Comedian-turned-podcaster Oga Obinna has responded to veteran investigative journalist John Allan Namu following a debate over content creators and podcasters accepting money from politicians to produce content or host political events.

Obinna clarified that he does not consider himself a journalist, insisting that his business, Obinna TV Studios, is primarily a digital content and media Production Company rather than a traditional journalism outfit.

Obinna explained that his main focus is content production, with digital assets being the biggest part of his enterprise.

"I'm not a journalist. I do have my company. It's a media company that focuses on just production.

"We do content production, meaning our biggest asset is digital assets," he stated.

He further argued that conducting interviews does not automatically qualify someone as a journalist, explaining that his platform focuses largely on scripting, comedy, music and entertainment.

Obinna, however, clarified that he has professional journalists working within his organisation who handle journalism-related assignments.

His remarks come after John Allan Namu raised concerns about the growing relationship between politicians and digital content creators, particularly podcasters who receive money from political figures to host events or produce content while presenting themselves as independent commentators.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.