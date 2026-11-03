OGA OBINNA responds to JOHN ALLAN NAMU over content creators receiving money from politicians - Says he is not a journalist

Tuesday, November 3, 2026 - Comedian-turned-podcaster Oga Obinna has responded to veteran investigative journalist John Allan Namu following a debate over content creators and podcasters accepting money from politicians to produce content or host political events.
Obinna
clarified that he does not consider himself a journalist, insisting that his
business, Obinna TV Studios, is primarily a digital content and media Production
Company rather than a traditional journalism outfit.
Obinna
explained that his main focus is content production, with digital assets being
the biggest part of his enterprise.
"I'm not a journalist. I do have my company. It's a media company that focuses on just production.
"We do content production, meaning our biggest asset is
digital assets," he stated.
He
further argued that conducting interviews does not automatically qualify
someone as a journalist, explaining that his platform focuses largely on
scripting, comedy, music and entertainment.
Obinna,
however, clarified that he has professional journalists working within his
organisation who handle journalism-related assignments.
His
remarks come after John Allan Namu raised concerns about the growing
relationship between politicians and digital content creators, particularly
podcasters who receive money from political figures to host events or produce
content while presenting themselves as independent commentators.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments