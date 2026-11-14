GOR SEMELANG’O returns to the country after being released from Dubai prison - Welcomed by notorious gold scammer MONEY BIOR (VIDEO)





Saturday, November 14, 2026 - Former Youth Fund chairman and businessman Evans Gor Semelang’o has jetted back into the country after finally securing his passport following his release from custody in Dubai.

Semelang’o was reportedly arrested and detained in connection with a multi-million-shilling investment dispute that arose from a nightclub business venture in Dubai.

The drama started when he partnered with a woman identified as Mary in what was supposed to be a lucrative nightclub business.

However, the business venture reportedly went sour, with Mary accusing Semelang’o of defrauding her of millions of shillings.

Authorities subsequently arrested him and took him to prison before releasing him on bail as the dispute continued.

However, his release did not immediately allow him to travel back to Kenya.

Although he was free to move around in Dubai, his passport remained in the custody of authorities, effectively preventing him from boarding a flight back home.

He has now returned to Kenya after getting his passport back, bringing an end to his prolonged stay in the United Arab Emirates.

Interestingly, Semelang’o was captured on camera being welcomed upon arrival by infamous gold scammer Money Bior.

Watch the video.

GOR SEMELANG’O returns to the country after being released from Dubai prison. https://t.co/4hz7WLtGQK — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.