



Friday, November 20, 2026 - A Kikuyu businessman identified as Anthony Mwaura Kamau has been accused of defrauding unsuspecting car buyers before splashing the money on alcohol and different women in entertainment joints across Mombasa.

In a social media exposé, a person claiming to be on Mwaura's case vowed to expose his underhand dealings, accusing him of conning people looking to purchase vehicles before disappearing with their money.

“I told you I am on your case. I am going to expose how you scam car buyers, then spend the money drinking in clubs across Mombasa,” the whistleblower wrote.

Below are photos of the alleged con artist entertaining women.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.