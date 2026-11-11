“My father has abandoned me” - The ailing son fathered by Murang’a Water Managing Director DANIEL NG’ANG’A with his side chick cries out! Claims he takes care of strangers but abandons him (VIDEO)





Wednesday, November 11, 2026 - Murang’a Water Managing Director Daniel Ng’ang’a’s son, Trevor Karanja, has shared an emotional video appealing to Kenyans for financial assistance as he battles stage 4 cancer.

Trevor says he is on the verge of giving up and accuses his father of abandoning him despite being financially stable.

He claims that his father takes care of strangers while neglecting his own son, who is desperately fighting for his life.

“I see him on TV paying school fees for other kids while I suffer. Please help me so that I can go to India for treatment. He blocks Kenyans from helping me,” he lamented.

Reacting to the emotional video, Daniel’s alleged former side chick and baby mama said she had reached a breaking point after watching her son battle cancer.

“My dear friends, honestly, I am at my breaking point. I have cried, prayed, and fought every single day for my son, Trevor Karanja. Watching my child battle cancer and go through so much pain is something no mother should ever have to experience.

“I am exhausted, emotionally drained, and sometimes I don't know where to find the strength to continue. But I cannot give up on my baby.

"Trevor deserves a chance to live, smile, and enjoy life like any other child,” she wrote.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.