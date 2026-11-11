



Wednesday, November 11, 2026 - A mjengo guy was captured on camera confidently hitting on a beautiful lady, leaving many netizens impressed by his boldness.

Despite being shabbily dressed and appearing broke, the man was not intimidated by the lady's stunning looks.

He confidently approached her and showered her with sweet words as he tried to win her over.

Surprisingly, the lady appeared impressed by his approach as the man flirted with her and serenaded her without showing any signs of nervousness.

The video has since attracted hilarious reactions online, with netizens praising the man for his confidence and joking that money is not everything when it comes to approaching beautiful women.

As they say, mwanaume ni confidence!

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.